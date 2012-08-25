Andrew Terpening

Deuce sketch

Deuce sketch deuce two card cards ace poker sketch
Came up with this while messing around, just sketching. Reminds me of a magician....

Full view: http://blog.aspecteleven.com/drawing/35-deuce-sketch

Posted on Aug 25, 2012
