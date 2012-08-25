David Kovalev ◒

Microsoft Logo (my version)

Microsoft Logo (my version) logo identity microsoft colorful windows windows8 square round reflection mark
This company hired me to redo their logo... ahh just kidding :P
After seeing Microsoft's new logo updated last week, I couldn't help but throw out a shot of how i'd like to see it. The new logo feels like its in the right step for microsoft (with its simplicity UI in windows 8)... but a tad too simple for my taste :P (i know this one is over styled but it could be a single color also where needed)

Well hope you guys like it, didn't spend too much time w/ it, just whatever came to mind. I kept the same color tones and tried to keep the square style (yet rounded)...

Also... REBOUND this shot if you wanna give a shot at redesigning a Microsoft logo... PRIZE is... you're awesome!

Posted on Aug 25, 2012
