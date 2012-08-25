Kerem Suer

Color palette

Kerem Suer
Kerem Suer
  • Save
Color palette color palette swatches
Download color palette

As I'm wrapping up this project, I revisited the color palette. I don't necessarily use this many swatches in a palette but I'm pretty happy with how it turned out.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2012
Kerem Suer
Kerem Suer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kerem Suer

View profile
    • Like