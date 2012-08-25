David Ayllon

Basic Elements

New piece created for Issue 6 of Union Station Magazine. Based on Sam Sax’s poem ‘the handsome phalangesist’s lament’.

Larger view: http://davidayllon.tumblr.com/post/30197360948/new-piece-created-for-issue-6-of-union-station

