élisa.b - New Logo

élisa.b - New Logo logo typography makeup artist identity design nexa minimal grey mint belgium branding clean portfolio
New logo for a make-up artist.
Responsive portfolio coming soon! I will soon post few shots.
(Here is the old logo... this new is better, eh? :D)

