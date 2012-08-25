Natalie Hanke

Vlambeer | Test 3

Natalie Hanke
Natalie Hanke
  • Save
Vlambeer | Test 3 japanese vlambeer videogames gaming type 3d print design
Download color palette

Print finally taking shape like I wanted to!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2012
Natalie Hanke
Natalie Hanke

More by Natalie Hanke

View profile
    • Like