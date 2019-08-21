PRODUCT ARCHITECT

Rose C. is the public face of Lotus.fm. She handles customer service and social media, and is part of the company's brand persona. Rose's personality exudes confidence and competence, while the original artist's study reveals more vulnerability. Creating a separate public-facing identity for a nascent music startup confers important advantages in terms of both security and portability. In the future, the character also makes it possible for customer service to be easily outsourced to a concierge service or AI.

ROLES: Character design, illustration