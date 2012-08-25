DeHenzel Training Systems social icons

Greg Shuster

Social links dressed as kettle bells for a personal trainer client of mine. Got an effect set up where they lift up on rollover. Check it out live at www.dtsnova.com

Posted on Aug 25, 2012
