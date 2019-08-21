Parkchester Oval Flea Market

The logo was designed for a local community in Parkchester specifically the Parkchester Fleamarket at the Oval.

I took a couple of steps to build this out:

1. Created a mood board to flush out my thoughts and get inspiration

2. Did some mind-mapping to create different versions of the logo

3. Stitched together different renditions of the logo together to get the final logo

Github Link: https://github.com/getromandev/eCommerceShoppingCart

Figma Link: https://www.figma.com/file/TA6dNsMmSWJ2Etj6f7Kb1k/ParkChester-Oval?node-id=0%3A1