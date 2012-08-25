Doc Reed

Mountain Goats Poster

Mountain Goats Poster cloud rain
Starting in on a new poster for Raleigh's Hopscotch Music Festival. Im really excited about this one. Hope that i call pull it off.

Posted on Aug 25, 2012
