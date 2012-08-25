Richard Gilmour

Dribbble Sportsarena

Richard Gilmour
Richard Gilmour
  • Save
Dribbble Sportsarena photo icon inflatable
Download color palette

First drib for a while - working on the design and development of a website for a client. They are a kids fitness company and deal with all kinds of fun equipment. I done a photoshoot and developed some of the equipment photos into a series icons for use on the site, which i'll share soon! thanks for watching.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2012
Richard Gilmour
Richard Gilmour

More by Richard Gilmour

View profile
    • Like