Stefan Kröber

Reminders Icon

Stefan Kröber
Stefan Kröber
  • Save
Reminders Icon iphone icon reminders check
Download color palette

A plain and simple icon for Reminders. Yellow for a pseudo post-it look.
This icon is part of the Buttonesque iconset for iPhone.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2012
Stefan Kröber
Stefan Kröber

More by Stefan Kröber

View profile
    • Like