We're baaack!

In case you haven't already heard, Pedal Craft is coming back for Volume Two.
September 28. 6 to 10pm, at Kitchen Sink Studios Gallery, 828 North Third Street.
Anyone is free to submit a poster design, all of which will shown on the Pedal Craft website. The top 25 posters will be printed and sold at the event.
Check out the Pedal Craft website for more details.
(I can't take credit for the logo, which was designed by the almighty @Jon Ashcroft, or the photo which was taken by Timothy Boyd).
Just spreading the very good news! Let me know if you have any questions