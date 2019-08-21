Lotus.fm 3D Leaderboard

PRODUCT ARCHITECT

The Lotus Content Discovery Module is a 3D data visualization engine for use on web and mobile platforms. This data-driven UI is well suited for analyzing trends of media properties such as music, books, and video, with additional applications for technical analysis and securities trading, real estate, and scientific literacy.

Watch my talk at the SCaLE conference in Los Angeles (March 8, 2020) here: https://youtu.be/M4epw9sipOQ

See case data from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic at:

https://dev.lotus.fm/red/ (worldwide cases)

https://dev.lotus.fm/green/ (US cases)

See the visualization in action, with a live interactive chart of Portland's Top 400 songs (mobile version coming soon).

https://lotus.fm

ROLES: Web development, animation, ux design, ux research, ux testing