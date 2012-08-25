Raven Ngo

Raven Ngo
Raven Ngo
Ceporer branding charity children protect help hope organization vietnam
Brand Identity for "Ceporer Hoc Mon" - a non-profit organization, aims to help unfortunate children so they will be able to have a better life.
Green is for hope and responsibility with the community. Ribbon is for help.

Posted on Aug 25, 2012
