The Waiting Bride Church Flyer Template

The Waiting Bride Church Flyer Template church flyer template best flyer template bride bride of christ bright cd insert church flyer designs church marketing template coming of christ creative designs fashion flyer design flyer template inspiks loswl model flyer music artist nature prophecy retro singer star sunday school flyer template template the church the church of christ typography flyer vintage wedding wedding template
The Waiting Bride Church Flyer Template can be used for your Sermons, Gospel Concerts, Youth programs, etc. In this package you’ll find 1 Photoshop files. All text and graphics in the files are editable, color coded and simple to edit. The file also has 5 beautiful one-click color options.

Then I heard what sounded like a great multitude, like the roar of rushing waters and like loud peals of thunder, shouting: “Hallelujah! For our Lord God Almighty reigns. Let us rejoice and be glad and give him glory! For the wedding of the Lamb has come, and his bride has made herself ready. Fine linen, bright and clean, was given her to wear.” (Fine linen stands for the righteous acts of the saints.) Then the angel said to me, “Write: ‘Blessed are those who are invited to the wedding supper of the Lamb!’ ” And he added, “These are the true words of God.” Revelation 19:6-19

