Lyle Jenks

New logo

Lyle Jenks
Lyle Jenks
  • Save
New logo logo design personal orb grain
Download color palette

Messing with a new logo style for myself, exclusive to Dribbble.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2012
Lyle Jenks
Lyle Jenks
I'm a creative director / designer out of Austin, Tx.

More by Lyle Jenks

View profile
    • Like