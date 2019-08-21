Tess Gadwa

Lotus.fm

Tess Gadwa
Tess Gadwa
  • Save
Lotus.fm ecommerce mobile design mobile app design mobile app video logo branding design
Lotus.fm ecommerce mobile design mobile app design mobile app video logo branding design
Lotus.fm ecommerce mobile design mobile app design mobile app video logo branding design
Download color palette
  1. final_logo_blue.png
  2. Screen Shot 2019-08-21 at 11.27.09 AM.png
  3. tippingapp.png

PRODUCT ARCHITECT

Lotus.fm is a startup that explores 3D data visualization technology in a context that directly benefits emerging musicians and creators. https://lotus.fm

Our e-commerce tipping module makes it easy to tip bands and artists by phone or from our website, using Venmo, Paypal, or a major credit card.

ROLES: Logo design, branding, corporate identity, art direction, mobile app design, video production

Tess Gadwa
Tess Gadwa
Actionable Data

More by Tess Gadwa

View profile
    • Like