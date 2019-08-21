Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
PRODUCT ARCHITECT
Lotus.fm is a startup that explores 3D data visualization technology in a context that directly benefits emerging musicians and creators. https://lotus.fm
Our e-commerce tipping module makes it easy to tip bands and artists by phone or from our website, using Venmo, Paypal, or a major credit card.
ROLES: Logo design, branding, corporate identity, art direction, mobile app design, video production