Charles the Bunny

Charles the Bunny penguin rabbit pencil graphite summer hug humor friends character illustration
"I get by with a little help from my friends."

「お友達がいれば何でもできる！」

You can find the full view and other images here :)
http://www.facebook.com/gwenpenn

Posted on Aug 25, 2012
