🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
© Copyright 2012 Creative Designs
The Advantage of Wisdom Church Flyer Template can be used for your Sermons, Gospel Concerts, Youth programs, etc. In this package you’ll find 1 Photoshop files. All text and graphics in the files are editable, color coded and simple to edit.
Inspiration
Wisdom is a shelter as money is a shelter, but the advantage of knowledge is this: that wisdom preserves the life of its possessor. Ecclesiastes 7:12
See Full Preview and Download it on Graphicriver.