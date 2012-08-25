Mark Taylor

The Advantage Of Wisdom Church Flyer

The Advantage Of Wisdom Church Flyer church flyer template church marketing best designs best flyer design black black and white flyer church church flyers church template creative designs flyer flyer artwork flyer design flyer designs flyer template flyer templates gospel inspiks key flyer knowledge loswl old psd flyer sermon sermon series typography flyers vintage wisdom youth
© Copyright 2012 Creative Designs

The Advantage of Wisdom Church Flyer Template can be used for your Sermons, Gospel Concerts, Youth programs, etc. In this package you’ll find 1 Photoshop files. All text and graphics in the files are editable, color coded and simple to edit.

Inspiration
Wisdom is a shelter as money is a shelter, but the advantage of knowledge is this: that wisdom preserves the life of its possessor. Ecclesiastes 7:12

See Full Preview and Download it on Graphicriver.

