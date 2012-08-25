Per Lindgren

SoundTrail App

Per Lindgren
Per Lindgren
  • Save
SoundTrail App iphone app mobile music
Download color palette

A map based app for Urban Ears. Either you can find a store, or you can keep listening to your music and see what others are listening to and where and with which earphones.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2012
Per Lindgren
Per Lindgren

More by Per Lindgren

View profile
    • Like