Jeremy Clardy

Rank My Keyword Logo

Jeremy Clardy
Jeremy Clardy
Hire Me
  • Save
Rank My Keyword Logo logo branding icon rocket seo design graphic
Download color palette

Here is a initial logo concept for and SEO start up. The idea was that by using this service your page ranking would reach a higher level. Feedback would be greatly appreciated.
Cheers

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2012
Jeremy Clardy
Jeremy Clardy
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jeremy Clardy

View profile
    • Like