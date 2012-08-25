Sumit Paul

Modern Green Home | Work

Modern Green Home | Work website architecture responsive
The work section is used to showcase projects as if they were magazine covers. On a desktop you can use a keyboard or a mouse to navigate through them, and on tablets and smart phones you can swipe.

Link: http://moderngreenhome.com

