Vincent Jouty

app design transition

Vincent Jouty
Vincent Jouty
Hire Me
  • Save
app design transition transition fold bend ios app design
Download color palette

I try another transition for the screen switching : the active view will bend to reveal the behind screen.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2012
Vincent Jouty
Vincent Jouty
Hi, I'm designer and co-founder @herve-studio
Hire Me

More by Vincent Jouty

View profile
    • Like