Rich Dellinger

Swarovski Fett

Swarovski Fett boba fett star wars make-a-wish analog for the love of holiday specials
This was fun. I recently put together one of 40 custom Star Wars helmets for a charity auction for the Make A Wish foundation. It's on display this week at Star Wars Celebration VI in Florida.

The piece is covered in 12,000 Swarovski crystals. For more information, check out:
http://www.facebook.com/asyouwishproj

