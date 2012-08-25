Helder Oliveira

Apple Vs Samsung

apple samsung plagiarism duel
Hey fellow dribbblers. I´ve been out for vacations and was missing some dribbble fun here ;) Hope you guys n gals had some nice one too.

This time back to work came with the apple x samsung lawsuit going on. Editorial Illustration for press media.
The full ilo contains more characters. You can take a look here: http://konstriktor.net/blog/2012/apple-vs-samsung/

Posted on Aug 25, 2012
