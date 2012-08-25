Youth & Allegiance

Recently Fangamer and Attract Mode contacted me to do some limited edition artwork for Penny Arcade Expo, the largest North American gaming event and also something I’ve wanted to attend for quite some time. The theme is “versus” so I decided to unearth the old school yard debate of Sega Genesis versus Super Nintendo. I included the argument for each respective console at that time, 16 bit graphics – holy shit!!! On a side note, it was an honor to be a part of this years show. If you’re interested in purchasing this artwork, it will be available at the show and also online at fangamer.net and attractmo.de. The print will be a 6 color 27″ x 32″ screen print.