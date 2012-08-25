Jérémy Stenuit

Settings IOS

Jérémy Stenuit
Jérémy Stenuit
  • Save
Settings IOS settings ios iphone app application profile wood mobile photography clean nexty reveal picture android
Download color palette

This is the settings view for a mobile application I'm working on.

First time I did this, feedback are welcome !

Jérémy Stenuit
Jérémy Stenuit

More by Jérémy Stenuit

View profile
    • Like