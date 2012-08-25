Timo Ostrich

Audi iOS Icon #2

Timo Ostrich
Timo Ostrich
  • Save
Audi iOS Icon #2 icon ios audi car lights caricon audiicon ingolstadt
Download color palette

WIP of another audi iOS icon.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2012
Timo Ostrich
Timo Ostrich

More by Timo Ostrich

View profile
    • Like