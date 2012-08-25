Łukasz Krysiewicz

Elendili Icons

Łukasz Krysiewicz
Łukasz Krysiewicz
  • Save
Elendili Icons icon forum old paper
Download color palette

And small icon set I created a while ago for a web forums related to J.R.R. Tolkien's work.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2012
Łukasz Krysiewicz
Łukasz Krysiewicz

More by Łukasz Krysiewicz

View profile
    • Like