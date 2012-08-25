Andrei Marius

School Bell

Andrei Marius
Andrei Marius
  • Save
School Bell illustrator tutorial school bell illustration vector
Download color palette

A simple school bell made in Illustrator, part of a school app interface.
Check out the complete interface design @VectorTuts. There's a also a detailed tutorial for this piece, available only for the premium members.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2012
Andrei Marius
Andrei Marius

More by Andrei Marius

View profile
    • Like