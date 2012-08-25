Martin Millar

Last Duel & Led Storm

Martin Millar
Martin Millar
  • Save
Last Duel & Led Storm abstract videogame retro graphic design art 8bit 16bit arcade
Download color palette

Last Duel & Led Storm print and t-shirt designs done for Slippytee, for more info check out the site here http://www.facebook.com/Slippytee

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2012
Martin Millar
Martin Millar

More by Martin Millar

View profile
    • Like