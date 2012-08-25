Daniel Whyte

Head in the clouds

Head in the clouds cloud photoshop
Working on some fun stuff that I can't talk about!
So here is something i can talk about, some clouds that i drew the other day, drawn from a fresh photoshop canvas using my mouse only.

Posted on Aug 25, 2012
