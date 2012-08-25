Madelein Araya

Sleepy Monday [FINAL]

Sleepy Monday [FINAL]
So, this is my new logo ! I changed the color for other with a little bit more of power. The monogram represents the letters "S" from Sleepy, "M" from Monday (and also from my name, Madelein) and the "Z" from "zZZ" (which is exactly how I feel on Mondays)
