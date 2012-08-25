Joel Herrera

Plume WIP

Joel Herrera
Joel Herrera
Hire Me
  • Save
Plume WIP illustration
Download color palette

working on some covers for this comic called Plume. This is just a rough sketch for my layout.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2012
Joel Herrera
Joel Herrera
Specializing in Commerical Illustration.
Hire Me

More by Joel Herrera

View profile
    • Like