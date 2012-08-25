Joshua Blount

joshuablount.com, 6th edition

Joshua Blount
Joshua Blount
  • Save
joshuablount.com, 6th edition blog personal promotion
Download color palette

Talking about your own stuff always seems so awkward. Giving my home on the internet a fresh coat of paint anyway.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2012
Joshua Blount
Joshua Blount

More by Joshua Blount

View profile
    • Like