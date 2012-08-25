Jake Williams

Loosekeys Type Logo

Jake Williams
Jake Williams
Hire Me
  • Save
Loosekeys Type Logo type logo loosekeys illustration
Download color palette

Goofing around with some new LooseKeys images.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2012
Jake Williams
Jake Williams
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jake Williams

View profile
    • Like