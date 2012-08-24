Pete McBride

Portfolio Site

Pete McBride
Pete McBride
  • Save
Portfolio Site portfolio navigation
Download color palette

Want to try out responsive design techniques, so figured I'll refine my personal site in the process. I rushed it out the door last fall and never went back to it.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
Pete McBride
Pete McBride

More by Pete McBride

View profile
    • Like