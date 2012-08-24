Jason Carter

Got 'em vector v.2

Got 'em vector v.2 illustration shoelaces shoestrings typography
Feedback please! tried to give the string itself more of a rectilinear dimension while trying to keep the laces energetic...bout sick of lookin at this, not sure if its progress or not!

larger: https://dl.dropbox.com/u/16349925/Picture%202.png

Rebound of
Got 'em vector
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
