This collage project extols the beauty of the woman, shows how our identity is built and how we are viewed by society. The collages of Dara were the inspiration to bring the woman as the main image showing his strength and power. We create our identity on the basis of the society in which we live, but to know who we really are we need to deconstruct ourselves: this is what collage does. To construct it is necessary to deconstruct.

Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/66468889/Deconstruct-to-Construct-Collage