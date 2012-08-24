Liz Nugent

Yet one more circus WIP

Liz Nugent
Liz Nugent
  • Save
Yet one more circus WIP illustration girl circus painting cute
Download color palette

One of those illustrations that's just putting up a fight. :) I like how it's going, though!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
Liz Nugent
Liz Nugent

More by Liz Nugent

View profile
    • Like