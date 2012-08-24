Kongregate - Game details

Theresa Chien

Another view of the game metadata portion of the game page on Kongregate. Trying to keep relevant information grouped together and organized. Trying to make colors pop without being overwhelming.

Posted on Aug 24, 2012
