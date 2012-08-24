John Barrier Wilson

Rosies Stationary

John Barrier Wilson
John Barrier Wilson
  • Save
Rosies Stationary stationary texture branding logo marks pencil folder letterhead business cards envelopes
Download color palette

More elements of the building-out process. Full Stationary set. Now on to the less generic branding items ;-)

John Barrier Wilson
John Barrier Wilson

More by John Barrier Wilson

View profile
    • Like