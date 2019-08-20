Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rames Creative Design

YUYU Seafood Logo Design

Rames Creative Design
Rames Creative Design
YUYU Seafood Logo Design logo designs logo designer khaerulrisky crab crabs logo crabs seafood logo seafood logo identity branding brand and identity brand
in the process of making this logo I started by identifying several types of animals that are often sold in seafood restaurants, namely a crab, and making crab claws into a summary for the YUYU Seafood.YUYU logo comes from the Central Java language, Indonesia means Crab.

Wanna work with us? You can direct messages here :
Email ramescreative@gmail.com
Chat WhatsApp

Rames Creative Design
Rames Creative Design

    • Like