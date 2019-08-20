YUYU Seafood Logo Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
in the process of making this logo I started by identifying several types of animals that are often sold in seafood restaurants, namely a crab, and making crab claws into a summary for the YUYU Seafood.YUYU logo comes from the Central Java language, Indonesia means Crab.
Let me know what do you think about this? Any feedback is welcome!
