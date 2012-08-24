Patswerk

Patswerk
Patswerk
patswerk vector illustration characters icons game
We are busy with a very exciting project! Hopefully these characters are the start of over a 100 pieces we're going to design for an online game. Pieces are 70 x 70 px, so this is the actual size. Pretty fun to design on such a small scale.

We'll keep you updated.

Posted on Aug 24, 2012
Patswerk
Patswerk
Drawing happy faces for a living since 2008
