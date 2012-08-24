Jonathan Woodward

Rainbow Boa

Rainbow Boa snake collage rainbow boa
This one was always going to be a tricky one to collage so did most of it digitally over a sort of cut paper collage under-painting.

Posted on Aug 24, 2012
