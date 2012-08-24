Phil Giarrusso

Listen!

Phil Giarrusso
Phil Giarrusso
  • Save
Listen! 8-bit pixel illustration zelda gif
Download color palette

Let your fairy be your guide.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
Phil Giarrusso
Phil Giarrusso
Pixels Galore.

More by Phil Giarrusso

View profile
    • Like