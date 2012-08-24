CSS Circular Subscribe Form

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
HTML/CSS version.
Sooo, I tried and failed to include this submission animation in iHi. Thus resulting in me including it in a different context with a subscription form, making a pretty page to show it off, and sharing the code with you (view source).
Theoretically, there probably should be a stage after the initial click where a loading icon appears, but my jQuery skills only go as far as a single class change...
Icons are part of an icon font by Zurb - http://www.zurb.com/playground/foundation-icons
Tested in Webkit only, but I assume it should look alright in the other browsers (apart from IE).