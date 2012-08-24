CSS Circular Subscribe Form

HTML/CSS version.

Sooo, I tried and failed to include this submission animation in iHi. Thus resulting in me including it in a different context with a subscription form, making a pretty page to show it off, and sharing the code with you (view source).

Theoretically, there probably should be a stage after the initial click where a loading icon appears, but my jQuery skills only go as far as a single class change...

Icons are part of an icon font by Zurb - http://www.zurb.com/playground/foundation-icons

Tested in Webkit only, but I assume it should look alright in the other browsers (apart from IE).