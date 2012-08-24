Phil Freo

Elastic Homepage

Elastic Homepage
Designed the homepage / public site / blog for https://elasticsales.com/

Designed the cloud + headset icon to give the "sales in the cloud" feel. Used Bootstrap button + Subtle Pattern to get it out the door faster.

Built with LESS CSS, Zinnia + Django for the blog.

Posted on Aug 24, 2012
