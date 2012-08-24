Jeremy Buff

Elegant Navigation

Jeremy Buff
Jeremy Buff
  • Save
Elegant Navigation navigation nav elegant shadow light black and white
Download color palette

A work in progress for Drink Like a Pro. Trying to focus on a clean and elegant layout. I think I may need to make the navigation a little more pronounced, and adjust the kerning. Any thoughts?

More details and images can be found here.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
Jeremy Buff
Jeremy Buff

More by Jeremy Buff

View profile
    • Like